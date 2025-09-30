Motorcyclist slides into trouble at Dunedin intersection

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man was transported to hospital after his motorbike ‘‘slid out from underneath him’’ mid-ride.

The 34-year-old was travelling along Mitchell Ave, Balaclava at 7.40pm yesterday when he approached the intersection with Elgin Rd, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

As he went to make the turn, while travelling at about 30kmh, the motorbike slid out from underneath him and he injured his right arm.

It was not known why he lost control of the bike, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver was transported to Dunedin Hospital and a blood sample was taken as a precaution.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz