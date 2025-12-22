Cannabis smoker arrested after ignoring officers' approach, police say

Photo: Getty Images

A young man caught smoking cannabis in Dunedin’s Octagon was arrested after allegedly walking away from officers and continuing to smoke it, police say

Police observed the 21-year-old man smoking cannabis in the Octagon at 11.55pm on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

"When we’ve approached him, he refused to dispose of it and walked away whilst continuing to smoke it."

The man was arrested, and when searched was found with utensils for smoking cannabis.

He also physically resisted arrest while being searched, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

The man was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow, charged with consuming and possession of cannabis, and resisting arrest.

Police also stopped a vehicle in Mailer St, at 2.10am on Sunday.

Behind the wheel was a 31-year-old woman who was a suspended driver, so she was arrested for that, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘But also located in the vehicle was a pump-action .22 rifle and some cannabis in the backseat.’’

She was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court today charged with possession of cannabis, driving while suspended and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz