6 hurt in Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd crash

Six people have been taken to hospital following a head-on crash in Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called after reports of a two-car collision on the Queenstown-Glenorchy Rd, in the suburb of Fernhill, about 6.20pm today.

Three fire appliances and two ambulances were sent to the scene, as well as police.

The spokeswoman said no one had been trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said six patients were taken to Lakes District Hospital - three with moderate injuries and three in a minor condition.

The road is fully blocked and Queenstown Lakes District Council staff were getting to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said removal trucks had been called.

Fire crews were assisting with clean-up.