Council wrongly claims problem fixed

The problem: A mangled guard rail on Arthurs Point Rd

After reporting to council’s ‘Snap Send Solve’ app a mangled guard rail on Queenstown’s Arthurs Point Rd — following a vehicle crash late last year — former deputy mayor Simon Hayes was a happy man on Monday.

That’s when council replied: ‘Your Snap has been Solved. Congrats!’

Only problem being the guard rail hadn’t been fixed, and as of yesterday afternoon, still hasn’t been.

‘‘To be told it’s solved when it isn’t, it’s just quite bizarre,’’ Hayes says.

The problem ‘solved’, though in fact it hasn’t been: Simon Hayes erroneously received this ‘Your Snap has been Solved’ message from council this week

He’s a regular user of the app — ‘‘the last 20 years, I’m a regular reporter of stuff to them’’. He says the app’s ‘‘bloody great’’. ‘‘They acknowledge they’ve got it, you get a job number assigned to it and then you usually get a thing to say it’s fixed.

‘‘I mean, this is the first time this has happened to me.’’

Meanwhile, Hayes believes it is dangerous to leave the guard rail unfixed. ‘‘I mean, the barrier is no longer as effective as it should be, so the next time somebody comes around there, you’re going to get more mangled than what you would have.’’

Council hadn’t responded to a Mountain Scene query by deadline yesterday.

Philip Chandler