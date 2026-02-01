Council wrongly claims problem fixed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
That’s when council replied: ‘Your Snap has been Solved. Congrats!’
Only problem being the guard rail hadn’t been fixed, and as of yesterday afternoon, still hasn’t been.
‘‘To be told it’s solved when it isn’t, it’s just quite bizarre,’’ Hayes says.
‘‘I mean, this is the first time this has happened to me.’’
Meanwhile, Hayes believes it is dangerous to leave the guard rail unfixed. ‘‘I mean, the barrier is no longer as effective as it should be, so the next time somebody comes around there, you’re going to get more mangled than what you would have.’’
Council hadn’t responded to a Mountain Scene query by deadline yesterday.
Philip Chandler