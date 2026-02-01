Snow Machine lineup

Chet Faker. Photo: Facebook

The first 16 artists have been announced for this September’s Snow Machine event, being staged for the fifth time.

They include Aussies Chet Faker (Nicholas Murphy), who gained international attention with his 2011 release of Blackstreet’s No Diggity , DJ Ninajirachi, who recently took out four spots in triple j’s Hottest 100, DJ Restricted (Rhys Sfyrios), who’s become one of the most talked about names in the hard dance scene, and Naarm electronic duo Orkestrated, comprising veteran DJs/ producers Dean Paps and Adam Parpas.

London drum and bass producer Kanine and Swiss-South African DJ Nora En Pure (Daniela Niederer) are also joining the party, as are Kiwi acts Savage and Scribe.

The event, from September 8 to 13, will see the return of the Queenstown Street Party, with an ‘‘all-star lineup’’ to be announced soon.

Pre-sales start this coming Tuesday with general sales launching on Wednesday — for more info see snow-machine. com/nz