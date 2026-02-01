Rare cars worth $8m up for auction in Arrowtown

The Lycoming Special is going under the hammer. Photo: Supplied

Vehicles worth nearly $8 million will be auctioned off at next month’s Ayrburn Classic.

Sunday Drive is hosting what’s anticipated to be New Zealand’s biggest and most prestigious live car auction as part of next month’s second event, comprising 40 rare, collectible and high-performance vehicles — it’ll be led by NZ’s top-rated auctioneer Robert Tulp.

Vehicles going under the hammer include:

a 1967 Toyota 2000GT Recreation, a hand-build recreation of Japan’s first supercar

an Aston Martin DB9 GT, the last and most refined naturally aspirated DB-series model.

the Lycoming Special, driven by Bruce McLaren, Jim Clark and Jim Boyd, complete with McLaren’s original engraved signature on the steering wheel

a 1920 Porsche 356 SC, one of only 20 right-hand drive examples delivered to New Zealand, with just 17 believed to remain.

Meanwhile $1-Reserve headliners such as a Ford F-100, estimated to be worth up to $130,000, and a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, worth up to $180,000, are expected to spark some of the night’s most intense bidding.

Public previews will start on February 18, providing a rare chance to see the vehicles up close before they go under the hammer at 5pm on February 21 at The Dell arena.

Bidders can compete in person, online, by phone or absentee — they can register and get more info via sundaydrive.co.nz/ayrburn.

Sunday Drive director Taylor Campbell says the Ayrburn Classic Live Auction will be a ‘‘milestone’’ for New Zealand’s automotive scene.

‘‘The Ayrburn Classic set a new benchmark for motoring events in NZ [last] year.

‘‘We’re building on that momentum by introducing a live auction experience that matches the scale, glamour and energy of the festival.

‘‘This will be the ultimate stage for showcasing truly special cars — and for buyers, it’s an unmissable opportunity.’’

To view the full catalogue, visit shorturl.at/lLFcE

This year’s Ayrburn Classic, being staged from February 20 to 22, also includes the ‘Tour d’Elegance’, showcases on The Dell, a summer gala, ‘Fashions on the Field’ and an awards ceremony. For all the info, see ayrburnclassic.com