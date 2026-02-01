The art of Spike on show

‘Heavily researched’: Spike Wademan by his painting The Photographer — based on an 1888 photo by American Martha Harvey of trawlers in Gloucester Harbour, Massachusetts — which featured in an international marine art exhibition near Boston in 2011

Thirty paintings by renowned Queenstown-based marine and aviation artist Spike Wademan feature in an exhibition opening next Thursday at Arrowtown’s Lakes District Museum.

The retrospective, ‘Flying High’, has been organised by his daughter Holly Wallace to celebrate her dad’s work and recognise his contribution to the community, including teaching countless aspiring artists.

Growing up in post-war London, Wademan, 79, was inspired by stories from the war, where his dad was a Spitfire pilot who twice survived being shot down, while his mum loaded munitions on to planes and bombers and sang for the troops.

From making footpath chalk drawings of ships as a five-year-old in Nottingham, he had a successful 30-year career as a commercial artist in London, then Sydney.

He and his artist wife Sue moved to Queenstown in ’99, where they helped establish the Queenstown Arts Society rooms in Stanley St which have since been transported to Frankton’s Country Lane.

Wallace says her dad also painted a lot of historic American ships after befriending an American from Boston who holidayed here.

Queenstown landscapes also inspired a lot of Wademan’s art, and over his career he was frequently commissioned to produce artworks for collectors across the globe.

‘‘Each of Spike’s works is heavily researched and captures a moment in time, vividly and skilfully brought to life by the artist’s hand,’’ Wallace says.

All works at the Arrowtown exhibition — running from next Thursday, 5.30pm, till March 1 — will be for sale.

The works can also be viewed via Instagram account, @spike_wademan_artist

