$10m property play in central Queenstown

Prominent location: A 68-unit apartment complex proposed for Boundary St is opposite the council’s Gorge Rd carpark and a stone’s throw from Horne Creek and the Queenstown Recreation Ground

Old houses opposite council’s Gorge Rd carpark and along Hallenstein St are among many central Queenstown blocks being redeveloped for residential and visitor accommodation.

The properties along Boundary St/Gorge Rd and at 4-6 Hallenstein St — all zoned high-density residential — have been bought for about $10 million all up by companies linked to prominent local developer Kurt Gibbons.

Planned for that first 2334 square metre site, facing Boundary St, is a 68-unit, two-level apartment complex clad in off-white with bronze nickel-coloured windows.

The resource consent application — still awaiting approval — says the studio apartments will be available for residential use but also visitor accommodation to make them more appealing for investors to buy.

Surrounded by visitor accommodation: An artist’s impression of a 29-unit hotel approved for Queens-town’s Hallenstein St.

The plans, including 28 carparks, reveal special attention will be paid to neighbouring Horne Creek during the construction phase.

Meanwhile, another Gibbons company has received approval for a 29-unit hotel on back-to-back Hallenstein St sections.

Surrounded by visitor accommodation, the complex will be across four levels including a basement with 12 carparks.

It’s understood construction of both complexes is due to start before the end of the year.

Philip Chandler