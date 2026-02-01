$10m property play in central Queenstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The properties along Boundary St/Gorge Rd and at 4-6 Hallenstein St — all zoned high-density residential — have been bought for about $10 million all up by companies linked to prominent local developer Kurt Gibbons.
Planned for that first 2334 square metre site, facing Boundary St, is a 68-unit, two-level apartment complex clad in off-white with bronze nickel-coloured windows.
The resource consent application — still awaiting approval — says the studio apartments will be available for residential use but also visitor accommodation to make them more appealing for investors to buy.
Meanwhile, another Gibbons company has received approval for a 29-unit hotel on back-to-back Hallenstein St sections.
Surrounded by visitor accommodation, the complex will be across four levels including a basement with 12 carparks.
It’s understood construction of both complexes is due to start before the end of the year.
Philip Chandler