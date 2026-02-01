Lovers on parade

Literary and legendary lovers: Romeo (Simon Everett) and Juliet (Caitlin Rivers) who form part of the cast in this year’s Remarkable Theatre promenade performance, ‘Love Is All Around’

Given the timing, the theme for this year’s Remarkable Theatre promenade performance was obvious.

Director Jane Robertson, who’s been involved in every one of the community theatre group’s 17 Queenstown Gardens shows, says because Valentines Day’s right in the middle of their performance schedule, this year’s compilation show’s dubbed ‘Love Is All Around’.

A show for all ages, which Robertson also compiled, it’ll feature famous scenes, TV snippets, songs and original scripts, which fit into four categories — ‘literary lovers’, ‘legendary lovers’, ‘loopy lovers’ and ‘love and friendship’.

‘‘Within that, I tried to fit people like Romeo and Juliet, Cathy and Heathcliff, and Mr and Mrs Bennett from Pride and Prejudice,’’ Robertson says.

You may also meet Elizabeth Taylor along the way, while Carrie and Mr Big, from Sex and The City, might also pop up, and there’ll be a couple of famous sonnets slipped in throughout proceedings.

‘‘They are just perfect little compositions that state everything so wonderfully.

‘‘But also I had a thought that love isn’t necessarily between people, so there are some non-human examples of legendary lovers,’’ she hints.

‘‘I don’t want to give away who they are, but there are two pairs of non-humans performed, of course, by humans.’’

Robertson, too, will be performing in this year’s show, as one of three ‘‘sort of cupids’’ who’ll bust out a four-minute mashup of love songs.

Being staged from February 13 to 15, with support from Prestige Marquees and Hato Hone St John, audiences will meet at the band rotunda, where they’ll make a donation, and be entertained over about 90 minutes as they make their way from scene to scene through parts of the Gardens.

Alternatively, people can pre-book via Humanitix and make a donation in advance.

Performances are at 6pm on February 13, and 2pm, 4pm and 6pm on February 14 and 15.