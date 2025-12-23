Jailed for terrifying attack on woman

Joseph Wilson brutally attacked a woman a year after serving home detention for another violent incident. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A Dunedin man duct-taped a woman, broke her shoulder and threatened to bury her in the backyard during a harrowing attack, a court has heard.

Joseph Rangi Taihaere Wilson, 46, was jailed for three years and eight months when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court last week.

The victim told the court she was convinced the defendant would kill her during last year’s incident and remained fearful of violent retribution.

"I live in fear that he will find me and kill me," she said.

"I have night terrors ... I can smell the sweat of him on me and feel the pain he caused me."

The court heard on October 29 last year, Wilson demanded the woman’s cellphone, seeking to view an old email.

She bolted down a driveway but slipped.

The defendant grabbed her by the ankles and dragged her back to the house and into a room.

Once in there, Wilson used duct tape to bind her feet and cover her mouth.

As she lay on the floor, he knelt on her chest and put his hand over her mouth and nose.

"She feared for her safety and tried to remain as still as she could so she could continue to breathe," court documents said.

After punching the victim in the head several times, Wilson forcefully pulled her arms behind her back in order to tape them together, too.

In doing so, he broke the victim’s left shoulder.

While she lay in excruciating pain, Wilson threatened to kill the woman and bury her in the backyard.

It was only when the victim begged to be allowed to use the toilet that the defendant unbound her.

He later dropped her at Dunedin Hospital.

The victim said she spent six weeks with her arm in a sling, on heavy pain medication.

The stress in the aftermath also resulted in her being admitted to hospital for a month and she was informed she might need open-heart surgery.

"My freedom and safety were taken from me," she wrote in a statement.

"Now I struggle to trust anyone."

While Wilson did not have an extensive history of serious violence, Judge David Robinson noted he had served five months’ home detention on an injuring charge just a year before the attack.

He described the latest crimes as "prolonged, unprovoked and gratuitous".

"This has all the features of an abduction," the judge said.

Wilson, who was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard, impeding breathing and intimidation, was assessed as presenting a high risk of harm to others by Probation.

"There’s a real sense of me needing to protect the community at this stage," the judge said.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz , Court reporter