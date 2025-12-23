Injured person extricated

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Firefighters use an aerial unit to extricate a person with serious injuries from a two-storey building in Victoria Rd, St Kilda, yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews were sent to the scene about 9.20am

The lift assist was used to transport the patient down to ground level for treatment via ambulance.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one patient was assessed at the scene and taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

St John was unable to provide specific details about the patient’s injuries, the spokesman said.