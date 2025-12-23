Parking bonus for shoppers in CBD

PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Central Dunedin carpark user Maria Abadie is chuffed she does not have to pay for parking in Stuart St yesterday.

Dunedin City Council compliance solutions manager Bonnie Wright said this year the council was again offering free on-street parking over the holiday period.

ODT GRAPHIC

From Monday, December 22, 2025, to Sunday, January 4, 2026, parking will be free in the Dunedin CBD. This does not include parking buildings or off-street sites, and time limits and other restrictions (for example, mobility parking only spaces) still apply.

The message displayed when free parking is available.

Meters will display a message if payment is not required.