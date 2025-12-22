Otago name dropped for Super Smash

Max Chu plays a shot for the Volts against the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve during last year's Super Smash. Photo: Getty Images

Otago cricket is ditching the "Otago" from its Super Smash team names.

Both the Volts (men) and the Sparks (women) will now compete in T20 cricket without the provincial prefix.

The Otago Cricket Association said the shift was to ‘‘better represent the full breadth of its regional footprint, including the Southland community, and to strengthen alignment across its domestic and community pathways’’.

Chief executive Mike Coggan said the decision was informed by both community engagement and commercial considerations.

“Simplifying the team names to Volts and Sparks enables us to establish a stronger, more recognisable brand that resonates across all regions, particularly Southland,” Coggan said.

“In a T20 environment, where brand recognition is critical, this change allows the teams to be presented more effectively to both supporters and commercial partners.”

Sparks batter Olivia Gain plays a ball off her legs during a game against the Northern Brave at the University Oval last year. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Coggan said a unified identity would support long-term growth and visibility.

“Establishing a consistent brand presence across all communities helps ensure the Volts and Sparks become familiar and enduring symbols within schools, clubs, and regional events.

‘‘This consistency is essential in building engagement, strengthening supporter loyalty, and fostering regional pride over time.”

Interim Southland cricket general manager Peter Downing welcomed the move, highlighting its significance for Southland’s connection to the domestic game.

“This change provides greater clarity and a stronger sense of inclusion for Southland communities,” Downing said.

“It reinforces that the Volts and Sparks represent the entire region, not just a single district.”

A move away from provincial labelling is nothing new in cricket, indeed other New Zealand codes.

Northern Districts changed the name of both its T20 teams to ‘‘The Brave’’, and in rugby, the Chiefs (losing ‘‘Waikato’’) made the first move and were followed by all New Zealand clubs, including the then-Otago Highlanders.

- Allied Media