Seeing the light at end of tunnel trail

Peppa, 15, Carter, 4, and Sandy Bayliss enjoy a walk and a skip through the Chain Hills Tunnel trail yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The opening of the Chain Hills Tunnel trail has been a long time coming and is just the beginning of something special, its proponent says.

A 1.5km section of the Dunedin Tunnels Trail project that goes through the historic Chain Hills Tunnel has had a soft opening over the past week.

An Otago Daily Times visit yesterday found the trail busy with visitors.

Sandy Bayliss, of Wellington, brought her family along after hearing about the coverage.

"It’s the ease of access; I totally recommend it.

"Once the trail goes all the way into the town, it’s going to be amazing."

Dunedin resident Matthew Weston said he had been watching the development of the site very closely.

"Now that this part is open to walkers, cyclists and dogs, it’s just wonderful. It’s going to serve everyone well. Long may it continue."

Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust chairman Brent Irving said he was very pleased with the initial response.

"It’s taken 20 years. I was a younger man when we started. But, yeah, it looks good, doesn’t it?"

The first stage of the project began in June using $1.8 million of funding from the Dunedin City Council.

The project also received a $2m injection from the government last month.

That funding will cover stages 2 and 3 of the project, which will take the trail through Fairfield, Abbotsford and Green Island.

Mr Irving said the trust was working through the finer details of some land easements and working through consents with various parties to implement stages 2 and 3.

Mr Irving said that once the trail was fully complete, he envisaged it would be one of the most widely used trails built.

"It’s not only a tourism route — it’ll also be a commuter route for people to get to work and recreation."

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz