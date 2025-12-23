Police car involved in crash that closed Lindis Pass

The crash closed the Lindis Pass (SH8) until about 3pm. Photo: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

One of the two vehicles involved in a crash that closed the Lindis Pass for five hours today was a police car.

State Highway 8 reopened about 3pm following the two-vehicle crash near Omarama this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the crash at the intersection with Short Cut Rd at about 10am.

There were no serious injuries in the crash but it closed the pass for about five hours.

A NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi spokesman said drivers should expect some delays as traffic clears.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.