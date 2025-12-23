Two injured after truck crashes near Raes Junction

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Raes Junction. Photo: Debbie Porteous

Two people have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a truck crashed down a bank near Raes Junction.

The truck was believed to be heading towards Millers Flat on State Highway 8 when it had got into difficulty and ended up down a bank.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene and both were transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

The pair were in a moderate condition, he said.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene at about 11.40am this morning and it was a single vehicle crash.

There were no reported road blockages, she said.