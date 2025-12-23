Two injured after truck crashes near Raes Junction

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a truck crashed down a bank near Raes Junction.
The truck was believed to be heading towards Millers Flat on State Highway 8 when it had got into difficulty and ended up down a bank.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene and both were transported to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.
The pair were in a moderate condition, he said.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene at about 11.40am this morning and it was a single vehicle crash.
There were no reported road blockages, she said.