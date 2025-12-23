Tuesday, 23 December 2025

11.05 am

Lindis Pass blocked following crash

    Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 is closed this morning following a two-vehicle crash near Omarama. 

    A police spokesperson said they were advised of the crash at the intersection with Short Cut Rd at about 10am. 

    "While there were fortunately only minor injuries, the road remains blocked," the spokesperson said. 

    "Motorists are advised to avoid travelling this route for now if able, and to expect delays."

     