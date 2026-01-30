One seriously hurt in crash near St Bathans

A person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 85 in Central Otago.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were informed of the car v motorcycle collision on the highway near the intersection with St Bathans Loop Rd about 11:40am.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed between Omakau and Idaburn and would likely remain so for several hours to allow serious crash investigations to take place.

Road users are asked to avoid the area or delay travel where they can.

In a bad day on southern highways, SH87 is closed near Outram this afternoon after a crash this morning left a person with critical injuries.

- Allied Media