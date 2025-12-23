Away Xmas how cookie crumbles

New Zealand Defence Force soldier Corporal Aidan Tamati is spending his first Christmas away from home as he is stationed in South Korea. PHOTO: NZDF

A packet of Tim Tams will bring a taste of home for a Dunedin soldier spending his first Christmas overseas.

New Zealand Defence Force corporal Aidan Tamati, originally of Dunedin, is stationed in South Korea, and will be spending his first Christmas on base.

"I’ve been in this job for a while now. I’ve missed a lot of key dates for family and friends over my career — it’s something I’ve become accustomed to.

"It’s part of service."

Cpl Tamati said he was lucky the base was well-equipped and he had internet access so he could call home and check in with his family.

Usually, he would be spending Christmas Day in Dunedin with his family, but this year he would be at Camp Humphrey, an American base in South Korea, Cpl Tamati said.

There was a potluck planned for his contingent, and he thought he might try his hand at cooking a roast in a gas oven.

"I’ve also got a wee packet of Tim Tams that I’m going to share with the contingent members for Christmas Day," he said.

Next month, he would be flying home after completing his six-month rotation.

Being in South Korea had been an amazing experience, but he was missing home, Cpl Tamati said.

"It’s starting to add up, and I’m missing the dogs a whole lot."

Cpl Tamati said he arrived in South Korea in July during one of the hottest summers recorded in the country.

"We were working in temperatures that had real feel of 38°C ... that was running around full equipment, body armour, helmets, weapon systems on training exercises."

Last week, he was trekking through the snow in -15°C.

"In a short period, we’ve seen a very vast change in the weather."

Looking on the positive side, he was "crossing his fingers" he would get to experience a white Christmas.

Cpl Tamati is part of an infantry platoon of 35 soldiers deployed to South Korea to undertake training and activities with South Korean and United States forces.

They have been deployed to the United Nations Command and its Military Armistice Commission.

The soldiers are the first New Zealand Army organisation to train at the world-class Korea Combat Training Centre.

Cpl Tamati said their main role was to observe the armistice being applied correctly within the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

"The role sees us moving along the border, ensuring that no-one inside there is breaching the military armistice that’s been long-standing between the two nations.

"It’s definitely a very lucky experience, and I’m getting to see things that I didn’t expect to prior to coming on this operation ... it’s definitely been a very rewarding experience personally."

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz