Sentenced over child sexual abuse material

Scott Guyton was found with child exploitation material for the second time. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A Dunedin man who was found with sexual abuse images of babies says he searched for the horrific content "as a form of comfort".

Scott Jason Guyton, 45, appeared in the Dunedin District Court last week, after admitting three charges of possessing objectionable publications, encompassing 827 files featuring an array of illegal images involving young girls and boys.

It was not his first time.

Six and a-half years earlier, Guyton came before the Oamaru District Court on almost identical charges and was sentenced to seven months’ home detention.

Judge Stephen Bonnar, KC, said, given the defendant’s background, imprisonment was the only option.

"I must denounce your conduct in the strongest possible terms," he said, jailing Guyton for three years.

The court heard United States authorities identified the defendant over his activities on a social media platform in November last year.

They passed on the information to New Zealand Customs and followed it up with further reports of Guyton’s suspicious online behaviour.

A search warrant was executed at the defendant’s Dunedin home in March, and a cellphone was seized.

Among the unlawful files extracted were violations of children as young as 4, as well as one featuring an infant less than 6 months old.

Of the total haul, 284 fell into the worst category, the court heard.

Guyton explained he had set up the social media account in late 2024 and searched for the child exploitation material, after which followed a pattern of deleting and reinstating the profile.

He told a report writer he committed the crimes when he was bored and put it down to a "relapse" after a relationship break-up.

Guyton said his behaviour then began to spiral and he accessed the material "as a form of comfort".

The court heard he claimed he had not accessed the illegal content deliberately, but also said he was only attracted to children on screen.

Judge Bonnar said the comments were "concerning" and appeared to be an attempt by the defendant to minimise his crimes.

"Mr Guyton, every one of those children in the images and files that you possessed is a child who has undoubtedly been significantly and likely permanently harmed and scarred by what they were required to participate in," the judge said.

"Those children are revictimised for as long as that material remains on the internet, which for all purposes may be forever."

Guyton had previously undertaken specialist treatment to address his predilections and counsel John Westgate said his client was ready to accept more help.

— Rob Kidd, Court reporter