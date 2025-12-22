Driver blows four times over limit after crash: police

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man was caught driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit after crashing his work vehicle into both a parked car and a power pole, police say.

Police were called to Valiant Rd, Waldronville, at 12.40am on Saturday morning.

A 37-year-old man had crashed his work vehicle into a parked car.

He drove off and continued a short distance down the road before crashing into a power pole, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 1414mcg — more than four times the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

He was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and drink driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police later in the morning stopped a 29-year-old man in Filleul St, at 5.30am.

The man had been driving home after having some post-work drinks at a central city bar.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 972mcg, so had his licence suspended and would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Police were also stationed at a checkpoint in Castle St on Sunday night.

At 7.45pm, a 25-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 390mcg.

‘‘He’d had a big night, though, on the Saturday night and was still under the influence . . . almost 24 hours later.

‘‘Well, that was the explanation he's given anyway.’’

He would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz