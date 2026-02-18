One change to Highlanders for Chiefs clash

Prop Ethan de Groot replaces Josh Bartlett in the Highlanders line-up to start against the Chiefs. File photo: Getty

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph has rewarded his round-one heroes with another opportunity to create an early stir in Super Rugby this week.

Joseph has made just one change — and it is an entirely predictable one — to the team that started the win over the Crusaders.

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot replaces Josh Bartlett in the line-up to start against the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

The only change on the bench is the introduction of Sosefo Kautai for veteran prop Angus Ta’avao, who is on compassionate leave following the death of his son.

"It’s very hard to change a winning team, after beating last year’s champions, so I feel they deserve another opportunity," Joseph said.

It means another chance to see a Highlanders back three of rare potential.

Remarkably, last week was actually the first time Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jona Nareki and Caleb Tangitau had started a game together.

Tangitau was spectacular in his first season in Dunedin but succumbed to injury just as Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens was completing a comeback from a broken neck, and Nareki has battled several injuries in recent years.

Joseph, like the team’s fans, is eager to see more of Tangitau after last year’s excitement and a sublime finish for a try against the Crusaders.

"He’s a player with massive potential, just growing every game.

"The key for Caleb is to stay on the field. He’s a Ferrari out on the wing . . . just keep those tyres filled with air."

The popular "Choc" Nareki will play his 50th game for the Highlanders this weekend.

When fit and firing, he has a mix of intelligence, energy, attacking ability and even kicking skills that only elite wingers possess.

"He’s massively important," Joseph said.

"He’s had some injuries that have prevented him getting into the top condition that quality players need if they want to push for higher honours. I feel sorry for him in that respect.

"From a Highlanders perspective, he’s one of our best players and has been since he’s been here.

"The important thing for Choc is to stay injury-free. We train him a little differently to some of the guys.

"He’s a pretty relaxed sort of guy but his rugby is different when he puts the boots on."

Highlanders co-captain Hugh Renton will again play for the Bravehearts this weekend.

He played 40 minutes for the second-stringers in their season opener but is still short of Super Rugby readiness after nearly a year out with injury.

"I think he’ll need another game at least, if not two, to get his body used to playing rugby again, and to get that confidence, because he’s a very physical player."

Lucas Casey remains at No 8 after a steady start to his Highlanders career, while wider squad prop Rohan Wingham — who started when Joseph made a late tactical switch against the Crusaders — is again in the No 3 jersey.

All Blacks winger Leroy Carter starts on the wing for the Chiefs, while loose forward Simon Parker is on the bench.

Emoni Narawa also makes the bench for the electric winger’s first action since puncturing a lung playing for the All Blacks against the Springboks at Eden Park.

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Oliver Haig, Rohan Wingham, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Sosefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a.

Chiefs: Etene Nanai-Seturo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe, Luke Jacobson (captain), Jahrome Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Jared Proffit. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Benet Kumeroa, Reuben O’Neill, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Emoni Narawa.