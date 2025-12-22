Two airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after Hampden crash

Emergency services attend the crash that has left State Highway 1 closed north of Hampden today. Photo: Nic Duff

Two people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a van rolled off the road near Oamaru this morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the single-vehicle crash in Herbert-Hampden Rd, Hampden, at 9am.

They responded with one helicopter and one ambulance.

Two patients were assessed at the scene, both transported to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they sent three crews to the scene.

The van appeared to have rolled off the road and one of its two occupants was trapped inside.

The person was freed and crews assisted with traffic management, the spokesman said.

