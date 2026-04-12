Breakfast to raise awareness, funds

Co-organisers Heather McGregor (left) and Sonya Watson (right) with a balloon creation made by balloonologist Pip Milford-Hughes (centre) at last year's Pink Ribbon breakfast. PHOTO: OAMARU MAIL FILES

The 14th annual Pink Ribbon Breakfast event takes place next month at the Palmerston Sports Hall continuing to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in New Zealand women. One in 10 women will be diagnosed with it in their lifetime and 650 women in Aotearoa die from the disease every year.

Event co-ordinators Heather McGregor and Sonya Watson said the funds raised this year would go towards research to improve long-term outcomes for breast cancer patients; education around signs and symptoms for early detection; and patient support, for those recovering from treatment and those living long term with breast cancer, to improve their quality of life and extend survival.

Mrs McGregor said popular pink bags filled with sponsored goodies would again be available, as well as morning tea, with raffles and an auction also taking place.

‘‘We are seeking goods for raffles, and items or vouchers for the 200 pink bags that will be for sale.

‘‘Any contribution you can make in support of this very worthwhile cause would be very much appreciated,’’ she said.

The foundation’s national breast health educator Debra Leutenegger will be a guest speaker at the event, which takes place at the sports hall on May 8 at 10am.

Mrs McGregor said last year they raised an ‘‘amazing’’ $12,181.53.

‘‘ Our accumulated total to date is $82,738.76,’’ she said.

For registration and donations visit: fundraise.bcf. org.nz/fundraisers/heathermcgregor/ pinkribbonbreakfast