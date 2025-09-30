Bird-strike leaves passengers stranded in Dunedin

A Jetstar Airbus A320 aircraft at Dunedin International Airport after being delayed by bird-strike. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A gusty runway and a plane versus bird mid-air collision has caused chaos at Dunedin Airport.

This morning, Jetstar flight JQ283 from Auckland encountered bird strike as it descended into Dunedin at about 11.30am, a Jetstar spokeswoman said.

The plane landed normally but was required to be inspected by engineers before heading off again.

‘‘As we don't have engineers based in Dunedin, an engineer is on the way from one of our other bases,’’ she spokeswoman said.

Due to the delay, the outgoing flight JQ282 from Dunedin to Auckland was delayed seven-and-a-half hours.

‘‘We thank our customers for their understanding and patience during this disruption to their journey — safety is always our number one priority.

‘‘Customers waiting at the airport have been provided with refreshments vouchers.’’

Also this morning, Air New Zealand flights bound for the South were sent back north due to strong winds.

Air New Zealand chief safety and risk officer said Nathan McGraw the situation was being monitored closely.

The flight made two passes over Invercargill before aborting. Image: Flightradar24

Flight NZ681 from Wellington into Dunedin was diverted to Christchurch and the flight from Auckland to Invercargill was turned back after making two passes over the city.

The Invercargill flight was unable to land because of strong cross-winds and returned to Auckland.

An airline operator told the ODT cross-winds at the airport were too strong for the bigger planes but smaller services could land.

‘‘These conditions are expected to continue into the evening,’’ Mr McGraw said.

He said the safety of customers and crew remain their top priority, and customers who had their travel plans impacted by weather events were being transferred to the next available services.

