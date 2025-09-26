Speeding incidents on rise for southern council work cars

A total of 528 speeding events were lodged at a Southland council over a three-month period. Photo: Supplied via LDR

A southern council work car has been clocked travelling at 133kmh amid an uptick in speeding over recent reporting periods.

Environment Southland releases quarterly numbers on speeding incidents in its work cars, as monitored by an in-car system.

Its latest set of results showed there were 528 occasions where the limit was exceeded by at least 10kmh during the April to June period.

Of those events, 18 were for exceedances of 20kmh or more.

The numbers are the highest recorded since the July to September 2024 quarter, where a total of 923 events were reported.

Council health and safety manager Paul le Roux said the greatest exceedance during the most recent period was a car reaching 133kmh in a 100kmh zone, which was investigated by the council.

Le Roux said the driver reported the event straight away and the investigation found they had taken "safe evasive action in the circumstances".

Data on speeding is released every three months as part of a health and safety report, with the most recent set presented to a council committee this week.

The report said the health and safety manager raised concerns about speeding at a manager's meeting in June where the question was asked about how it was being addressed within teams.

Managers were having "open safety discussions" alongside further conversations with frequent offenders, the report said.

It also noted speeding events recorded by ERoads - the devices installed in the cars - did not equate to infringements.

The council has reported ERoads data to its risk and assurance committee since March 2024.

In August 2025, council chair Nicol Horrell made headlines for speeding in his work car more than 100 times over a one year period.

Total speeding incidents reported:

April 2025 - June 2025: 528 incidents

January 2025 - March 2025: 477 incidents

October 2024 - December 2024: 411 incidents

July 2024 - September 2024: 923 incidents

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air