Victim sent through shop window in George St assault

The assault was the second in George St in recent days. Photo: ODT Files

A man suffered head cuts when he was sent crashing through a shop window in the second George St assault in a matter of days.

The 55-year-old man fell head-first after being punched in the face by another man he called his ‘‘friend’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man needed medical attention for head cuts after falling through a storefront window, he said.

Police were called to the scene at about 9pm last night.

The victim decided not to make a complaint to police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato hone St John spokesman said they were initially called to the scene but were stood down by police.

The incident follows a "grievous assault" on George St around 12.30am on Sunday.

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition and a 24-year-old man appeared in Dunedin District Court charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

Earlier yesterday at 3.30pm police were called to another report of an assault in George St.

A group of people, two men and three woman, were at the scene when one of the men assaulted the other man.

When police arrived, they recognised the perpetrator as a 29-year-old man wanted on four separate burglary charges and two fleeing driver charges from August and September.

While police were arresting the man they spotted some ‘‘drug paraphernalia,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

A warrantless search found 26.9 grams of bagged methamphetamine, 20 grams of cannabis, and a variety of tabs and pills believed to be LSD, Ritalin, morphine, quetiapine and gabapentin.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court today charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, and possession of cannabis.

He was also charged with four historical burglaries in Dunedin and two fleeing driver events.

