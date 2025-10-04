Homicide probe after man found dead in North Dunedin

Police blow up a tent for use at the scene yesterday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in North Dunedin yesterday.

Police said they received reports of a sudden death at a property on Great King St about 2pm, and upon arrival found a 36-year-old man dead.

A scene guard would remain in place today as a forensic examination was carried out, Detective Inspector Shona Low said.

She said initial indications suggested the man died from non-accidental injuries.

"There will be an increased police presence in North Dunedin as we work to establish how the man died, and when."

She said formal identification procedures would be carried out in the coming days as well as a forensic postmortem.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have made available a command unit for use by police.

There were no Fenz personnel at the scene, a spokeswoman said.

Det Insp Low urged anyone with information to contact police.

- 105, file number 251003/5165, or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media