Monday, 29 December 2025

Magic moments: December 29

    Enjoying bubbles on Christmas Day are Codie Leigh Harvey, 5, from Alexandra and Milly Charteris, 3, from Dunedin. PHOTO: RAY HARVEY
    13-year-old Indie, of Mornington, Dunedin wanted to be part of the Christmas decor this year. PHOTO: ANITA FARMER
    Jan Lyall, of Mosgiel, Vicky McCallum, of Winton, and Lois Davis, of Mosgiel are family sharing the love at Christmas with special glasses. PHOTO: GEOFF DAVIS
    Sachi (left) and Neo wait for their Christmas treats in Mosgiel. PHOTO: KATHERINE MEDLIN
    : A present 'pillow' for Mindo on Christmas Eve! Taken on her favourite bed. PHOTO: ZAKLINA CVJETAN
    Sharing Christmas lunch for residents and their families of the Maniototo hospital at Ranfurly Stadium last week are Nica Davis, son Geoff and grandaughter Carol. PHOTO: LOIS DAVIS

    It's back! Send us your photo and win!

    Delight your friends and family, captivate our readers and share your favourite holiday images in our Magic Moments competition.

    Entries will be published from December 26 to January 10, 2026.

    Only 1 entry per person, please.

    The winners will be announced in the Otago Daily Times on January 12.

    First prize: $100 voucher and an A3 canvas of the winning photograph

    Second prize: A3 canvas print of the second prize photograph.

    Third prize: ODT puzzle of the Dunedin Railway Station.

    Also: Everyone who has a photo published in our competition can take the original file to Jonathan's Photo Warehouse in Dunedin and receive a free enlargement.

     