Battling the conditions

Conditions were challenging with strong winds at the St Clair Golf Club for the final round of the annual Dunedin strokeplay yesterday.

So strong, in fact, the final round was eventually abandoned, and the title decided on Saturday’s opening two rounds.

Cromwell golfer Troy Scott claimed victory with rounds of 73 and 71.

Brian Helton (Otago), who led after round one with a 69, was a stroke off the pace in second, and St Clair youngster Albie Reed a further stroke behind in third.

Both Scott and Reed will play in the final New Zealand Open qualifier at the Cromwell club today.

Otago Daily Times photographer Peter McIntosh captured these images yesterday.