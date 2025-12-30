Daylight break-in foiled in minutes - police

Police are thanking members of the public for their help leading to four youths being apprehended for a burglary in central Dunedin today.

In a statement, police said they were called at about 12.50pm by a Stuart St resident who heard a window smashing at an unoccupied property down the road.

"Police in the area responded immediately, as four people ran from the address towards Cargill Street," the statement read.

The four youths were located within minutes, and "taken home following some words of advice from police".

The four have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police offered a reminder to parents to, where possible, have an idea of where your children are over the holiday period.

