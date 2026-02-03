Two injured in Dunedin aggravated robbery - police

Ethel St in Wakari, Dunedin. Photo: Google Maps

Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery in Dunedin which left two people injured.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a report of an aggravated robbery in Ethel St, about 8.10pm on Sunday.

It involved parties on the street, as well as a vehicle.

"Two people were injured and required medical attention."

A young person was arrested and was before the Youth Court in relation to the matter, the spokeswoman said.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police’s criminal investigation branch was investigating the incident.

