Flatmates involved in alleged assault over dog's behaviour

A Dunedin flat erupted into chaos after a man was allegedly assaulted by his flatmate due to the household dog behaving out of character.

The two flatmates, aged 62 and 66, live together at a property in North Rd, North East Valley, with the younger man’s dog, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

At 9.30pm on Friday, the younger man noticed his dog was acting "withdrawn and scared" all of a sudden.

He went to his flatmate to ask him whether he had done anything to the dog, and the conversation quickly deteriorated.

His flatmate said he had not done anything, however, the 62-year-old then ended up standing over the man before allegedly punching him multiple times in the face.

He then told his flatmate that if he called police, he would kill him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Hato Hone St John was called, and they then called for police to also attend.

The older man was treated, and police went out to locate his flatmate who had left the scene.

He was found about 1am on Saturday staying at a Dunedin motel.

The man was arrested, charged with threatening to kill, wounding with intent to injure, and for refusing an officer's request for DNA.

He appeared in Dunedin District Court on December 27, and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on December 30.

