Tramping, climbing fatalities prompt police warning

Police are urging people to be better prepared when heading outdoors after a horror summer of large-scale back-country search operations and numerous fatalities.

Southern Police District operations manager Inspector Matthew Scoles said two trampers were forced to spend the night outdoors after becoming stuck at a permanent snowfield while tramping between Moraine Creek and the Gertrude Valley — about 20km east of Milford Sounds village — on Thursday.

‘‘Thankfully, the pair had sufficient ability to maintain their safety on the mountain overnight despite it being very uncomfortable and cold,’’ he said.

After speaking with the trampers, police found they lacked appropriate equipment.

Due to the weather conditions, rescue efforts were stood down overnight and the pair were rescued yesterday at 11.30am.

Insp Scoles said the incident was one of many they had seen this summer season.

‘‘We get even the most experienced people ... caught up in situations where they need assistance and any day trip has the potential to turn into an overnight situation.’’

In late December, Search and Rescue recovered the bodies of two climbers from Fiordland National Park. One was an Australian citizen and the other was a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada living in Australia.

Just before Christmas, police said two other missing climbers at Aoraki/Mt Cook were probably dead.

On November 24, International Federation of Mountain Guides guide Thomas Vialletet and his American client Kellam Conover died while attempting to traverse Aoraki/Mt Cook.

In early January, police recovered the body of Dunedin resident Connor Purvis, 20, who had died while tramping solo in the Mt Huxley region.

Insp Scoles said people should research their planned route and make sure they had the skills for it.

The fitness levels and experience in the outdoors of everyone

in the group should be factored in.

He suggested trampers should choose the right trip, understand the weather, pack warm clothes and extra food, share their plans and take care of themselves and each other.

— Allied Media