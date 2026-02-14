Antarctic trip success

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southern Lakes helicopter pilot Toby Morris returned yesterday after another successful trip to Antarctica.

Mr Morris and Will Humphreys (engineer) arrived safely in Christchurch on Thursday night from Scott Base, on the USAF C-17 aircraft.

Mr Morris has been supporting science in transporting research teams and their gear to some of the most remote places on the planet, particularly the McMurdo Dry Valleys area.

The McMurdo Dry Valleys are the largest ice-free area in Antarctica, as low humidity and high winds prevent snow from settling, creating the environment of a very cold, dry, barren desert.

During the summer months visitors can experience above 0°C temperatures and free-flowing water.