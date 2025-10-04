Heavy rain to drench much of South

Much of the South looks set for a soaking today, and severe weather warnings are in place for Southland and parts of Otago.

MetService has an orange heavy rain warning in place for Dunedin and North Otago, from 9am to 9pm today.

In an update about 9.30am the forecaster said these areas could expect 40 to 50mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, and peak rates of 5 to 10mm/h were possible at times.

Rainfall was expected to ease but was expected to continue into Sunday.

There is also a heavy rain watch for Southland and Clutha, from noon today until noon tomorrow.

MetService warned of periods of heavy rain and said amounts could approach warning criteria, especially inland.

The forecaster said streams and rivers may rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips were possible.

