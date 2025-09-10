Loud bang from burning Benz wakes Dunedin street

The burned-out Mercedes car in Hillingdon St this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Neighbours woken by ‘‘a loud bang’’ in Dunedin early this morning looked out their windows to see a Mercedes Benz engulfed in flames, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to the vehicle fire in Hillingdon St, Normanby, at 2.35am this morning.

The fire has been flagged as suspicious.

The Mercedes was parked on the side of the road near the registered owner’s address.

It was ‘‘completely burnt out’’, Sgt Lee said.

‘‘Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang, and when they looked out their windows, they saw the vehicle engulfed in flames.’’

Inquiries by police were continuing, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the car fire was ‘‘fully involved’’ upon arrival.

It had been flagged as suspicious, the spokesman said.

