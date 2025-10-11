Six new faces on Dunedin council, five incumbents out

Former emergency department specialist Dr John Chambers has been elected to council. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin City Council has six new faces and five incumbents have been given the boot, based on provisional results.

As at 4.05pm Sophie Barker (12,782 votes) is the Mayor-elect with a margin of 105 votes over second placed candidate Andrew Simms (12,677 votes).

However, with more than 9000 votes still to count, results could yet change, DCC Deputy Electoral Officer Robyn Dillon says.

Based on the progress results, five incumbent councillors would miss out on re-election – Crs Andrew Whiley, Carmen Houlahan, Bill Acklin, Jim O’Malley and Kevin Gilbert.

The results would also see six new faces at the Council table – Andrew Simms, John Chambers, Russell Lund, Benedict Ong, Doug Hall and Bruce Ranga.

Long-serving Cr David Benson-Pope retired at the election.

“The results – both for the Mayoralty and Councillors – are very tight. Dunedin, in its traditional way, left it until the last minute, but we received more than 9400 voting papers this morning.

“Counting is continuing and we hope to have preliminary results available late this evening. These will be published on the DCC website as soon as they are available.

“Final results are expected by Thursday next week.”

Council - At Large (14 vacancies)

SIMMS Andrew (Future Dunedin) elected

VANDERVIS Lee (Independent) elected

RADICH Jules (Independent) elected

CHAMBERS John (Your Health Candidate) elected

LUND Russell (Independent) elected

LAUFISO Marie (Building Kotahitaka) elected

LUCAS Cherry (Independent) elected

WEATHERALL Brent elected

WALKER Steve (Labour) elected ONG Benedict elected

HALL Doug elected

GAREY Christine (Independent) elected

RANGA Bruce (Future Dunedin) elected

MAYHEM Mandy elected

TREADWELL Mickey (Green Party) excluded

WHILEY Andrew (Independent) excluded

HOULAHAN Carmen (Independent) excluded

STEDMAN Conrad (Future Dunedin) excluded

ACKLIN Bill (Independent) excluded

BRAZIL Rachel (Future Dunedin) excluded

ARONSON Lync (Independent-Fully Funded City Council) excluded

GALER Jo (Future Dunedin) excluded

TWEMLOW Rebecca (Bex) (Future Dunedin) excluded

POPE Paul (Independent) excluded

FINNIE Rose (Green Party) excluded

O'MALLEY Jim (Independent) excluded

MACFARLANE Lianna (Independent) excluded

SUTTON Andrew (Future Dunedin) excluded

HODSON Jarrod (Future Dunedin) excluded

KENNY Anthony (ACT Local: Real Change. Lower Rates.) excluded

KNIGHTS Richard (Independent) excluded

WARRING Lily (Green Party) excluded

DAVIE-NITIS Sarah (Independent) excluded

GILBERT Kevin (Independent) excluded

GROSHINSKI Jett (Labour) excluded

O'NEILL Hugh (Independent) excluded

BENNETT Tony excluded

MILNE David (Independent) excluded

TODD Sue (Independent) excluded

HAMLIN Robert (Independent) excluded

WILLIAMS Paul excluded

CEBULLA-ELDER Heike excluded

TAYLOR Pamela (Independent) excluded

TAYLOR Amy (Future Dunedin) excluded

AKERS Lachlan excluded

ROONEY Daniel excluded

OLSEN Jen (The Radical Action Faction) excluded

KNIGHT Anna (Building Kotahitaka) excluded

POOLE Marian excluded

ELDER Cyndee (Building Kotahitaka) excluded

ROBERTSON Evelyn (Independent) excluded

JOHNSON Marita (Independent) excluded

HART Karl excluded

BARKER Sophie (Independent - working for you) * Withdrawn