Saturday, 11 October 2025

Breaking News

Six new faces on Dunedin council, five incumbents out

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Former emergency department specialist Dr John Chambers has been elected to council. Photo: ODT...
    Former emergency department specialist Dr John Chambers has been elected to council. Photo: ODT files
    Dunedin City Council has six new faces and five incumbents have been given the boot, based on provisional results.

    As at 4.05pm Sophie Barker (12,782 votes) is the Mayor-elect with a margin of 105 votes over second placed candidate Andrew Simms (12,677 votes).

    However, with more than 9000 votes still to count, results could yet change, DCC Deputy Electoral Officer Robyn Dillon says.

    Based on the progress results, five incumbent councillors would miss out on re-election – Crs Andrew Whiley, Carmen Houlahan, Bill Acklin, Jim O’Malley and Kevin Gilbert.

    The results would also see six new faces at the Council table – Andrew Simms, John Chambers, Russell Lund, Benedict Ong, Doug Hall and Bruce Ranga.

    Long-serving Cr David Benson-Pope retired at the election.

    “The results – both for the Mayoralty and Councillors – are very tight. Dunedin, in its traditional way, left it until the last minute, but we received more than 9400 voting papers this morning.

    “Counting is continuing and we hope to have preliminary results available late this evening. These will be published on the DCC website as soon as they are available.

    “Final results are expected by Thursday next week.”

    Council - At Large (14 vacancies)

    SIMMS Andrew (Future Dunedin) elected

    VANDERVIS Lee (Independent) elected

    RADICH Jules (Independent) elected

    CHAMBERS John (Your Health Candidate) elected

    LUND Russell (Independent) elected

    LAUFISO Marie (Building Kotahitaka) elected

    LUCAS Cherry (Independent) elected

    WEATHERALL Brent elected

    WALKER Steve (Labour) elected ONG Benedict elected

    HALL Doug elected

    GAREY Christine (Independent) elected

    RANGA Bruce (Future Dunedin) elected

    MAYHEM Mandy elected

    TREADWELL Mickey (Green Party) excluded

    WHILEY Andrew (Independent) excluded

    HOULAHAN Carmen (Independent) excluded

    STEDMAN Conrad (Future Dunedin) excluded

    ACKLIN Bill (Independent) excluded

    BRAZIL Rachel (Future Dunedin) excluded

    ARONSON Lync (Independent-Fully Funded City Council) excluded

    GALER Jo (Future Dunedin) excluded

    TWEMLOW Rebecca (Bex) (Future Dunedin) excluded

    POPE Paul (Independent) excluded

    FINNIE Rose (Green Party) excluded

    O'MALLEY Jim (Independent) excluded

    MACFARLANE Lianna (Independent) excluded

    SUTTON Andrew (Future Dunedin) excluded

    HODSON Jarrod (Future Dunedin) excluded

    KENNY Anthony (ACT Local: Real Change. Lower Rates.) excluded

    KNIGHTS Richard (Independent) excluded

    WARRING Lily (Green Party) excluded

    DAVIE-NITIS Sarah (Independent) excluded

    GILBERT Kevin (Independent) excluded

    GROSHINSKI Jett (Labour) excluded

    O'NEILL Hugh (Independent) excluded

    BENNETT Tony excluded

    MILNE David (Independent) excluded

    TODD Sue (Independent) excluded

    HAMLIN Robert (Independent) excluded

    WILLIAMS Paul excluded

    CEBULLA-ELDER Heike excluded

    TAYLOR Pamela (Independent) excluded

    TAYLOR Amy (Future Dunedin) excluded

    AKERS Lachlan excluded

    ROONEY Daniel excluded

    OLSEN Jen (The Radical Action Faction) excluded

    KNIGHT Anna (Building Kotahitaka) excluded

    POOLE Marian excluded

    ELDER Cyndee (Building Kotahitaka) excluded

    ROBERTSON Evelyn (Independent) excluded

    JOHNSON Marita (Independent) excluded

    HART Karl excluded

    BARKER Sophie (Independent - working for you) * Withdrawn

     

     

    Advertisement