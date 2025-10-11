Six new faces on Dunedin council, five incumbents out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
As at 4.05pm Sophie Barker (12,782 votes) is the Mayor-elect with a margin of 105 votes over second placed candidate Andrew Simms (12,677 votes).
However, with more than 9000 votes still to count, results could yet change, DCC Deputy Electoral Officer Robyn Dillon says.
Based on the progress results, five incumbent councillors would miss out on re-election – Crs Andrew Whiley, Carmen Houlahan, Bill Acklin, Jim O’Malley and Kevin Gilbert.
The results would also see six new faces at the Council table – Andrew Simms, John Chambers, Russell Lund, Benedict Ong, Doug Hall and Bruce Ranga.
Long-serving Cr David Benson-Pope retired at the election.
“The results – both for the Mayoralty and Councillors – are very tight. Dunedin, in its traditional way, left it until the last minute, but we received more than 9400 voting papers this morning.
“Counting is continuing and we hope to have preliminary results available late this evening. These will be published on the DCC website as soon as they are available.
“Final results are expected by Thursday next week.”
Council - At Large (14 vacancies)
SIMMS Andrew (Future Dunedin) elected
VANDERVIS Lee (Independent) elected
RADICH Jules (Independent) elected
CHAMBERS John (Your Health Candidate) elected
LUND Russell (Independent) elected
LAUFISO Marie (Building Kotahitaka) elected
LUCAS Cherry (Independent) elected
WEATHERALL Brent elected
WALKER Steve (Labour) elected ONG Benedict elected
HALL Doug elected
GAREY Christine (Independent) elected
RANGA Bruce (Future Dunedin) elected
MAYHEM Mandy elected
TREADWELL Mickey (Green Party) excluded
WHILEY Andrew (Independent) excluded
HOULAHAN Carmen (Independent) excluded
STEDMAN Conrad (Future Dunedin) excluded
ACKLIN Bill (Independent) excluded
BRAZIL Rachel (Future Dunedin) excluded
ARONSON Lync (Independent-Fully Funded City Council) excluded
GALER Jo (Future Dunedin) excluded
TWEMLOW Rebecca (Bex) (Future Dunedin) excluded
POPE Paul (Independent) excluded
FINNIE Rose (Green Party) excluded
O'MALLEY Jim (Independent) excluded
MACFARLANE Lianna (Independent) excluded
SUTTON Andrew (Future Dunedin) excluded
HODSON Jarrod (Future Dunedin) excluded
KENNY Anthony (ACT Local: Real Change. Lower Rates.) excluded
KNIGHTS Richard (Independent) excluded
WARRING Lily (Green Party) excluded
DAVIE-NITIS Sarah (Independent) excluded
GILBERT Kevin (Independent) excluded
GROSHINSKI Jett (Labour) excluded
O'NEILL Hugh (Independent) excluded
BENNETT Tony excluded
MILNE David (Independent) excluded
TODD Sue (Independent) excluded
HAMLIN Robert (Independent) excluded
WILLIAMS Paul excluded
CEBULLA-ELDER Heike excluded
TAYLOR Pamela (Independent) excluded
TAYLOR Amy (Future Dunedin) excluded
AKERS Lachlan excluded
ROONEY Daniel excluded
OLSEN Jen (The Radical Action Faction) excluded
KNIGHT Anna (Building Kotahitaka) excluded
POOLE Marian excluded
ELDER Cyndee (Building Kotahitaka) excluded
ROBERTSON Evelyn (Independent) excluded
JOHNSON Marita (Independent) excluded
HART Karl excluded
BARKER Sophie (Independent - working for you) * Withdrawn