Free haircuts for people in need coming to Dunedin

After a decade of successful events in Invercargill, community advocate Melissa Aitken is bringing her Free Haircuts and Services for Those in Need project to Dunedin.

With support from Dunedin hairdresser Holly Pemberton, Ms Aitken is working with local organisations and service providers to launch the inaugural Dunedin event on November 2.

Held at Carisbrook School hall, the event will run from 1pm to about 3.30pm, with the aim of providing people access to personal services they may be unable to afford.

Services already lined up for the day include free women’s and men’s haircuts, manicures, massage therapy, beauty services including brow shaping, eye tests, thanks to Specsavers, and more.

All services are provided by trained professionals, volunteering their time to make a difference.

Ms Aitken said over the past decade of running the events in Invercargill, she had seen how something as simple as a haircut could "restore a person’s pride, confidence and their sense of belonging".

"These events are so much more than free services — they’re about connection, compassion and community.

"It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life."

Helping Ms Aitken to realise her goal of launching the event in Dunedin is Ms Pemberton, who moved to Dunedin from Central Otago in 2020 and opened her salon, Bellissima Hair, last year.

"I met Melissa in late 2024 and quickly realised she was behind the Free Haircuts initiative in Invercargill — something a friend of mine had volunteered at for years," Ms Pemberton said.

So when Ms Aitken approached her about bringing the event to Dunedin, she jumped at the chance.

Although Invercargill-based, Ms Aitken spends a lot of time in Dunedin and had plans to launch the community event here about five years ago, but could not go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So I’m delighted that we are finally able to go ahead with it."

She paid tribute to Carisbrook School principal Bruce James for his "fantastic support" for the event.

Ms Aitken was also pleased at the strong support from local professionals, including hairdressers, massage therapists, beauty therapists, manicurists, Specsavers and even a counsellor.

"It would be great if some more men’s barbers could come on board to help speed up the process of cutting hair for both men and women."

Local caterer Lemon Pie Caravan had stepped up to make a gigantic batch of pumpkin soup, which will be provided for free to people attending.

The operator has requested donations of ingredients, including pumpkins, onions, potatoes, garlic and stock for the soup.

Ms Aitken said Bidfood was donating cups for the soup, and more disposable cups were needed for hot drinks.

"We would love some donations of hot drink supplies and some sweet treats — although sadly we cannot accept home baking."

Dunedin firefighters will also be on-hand during the event to take names of people wanting help with checking, installing and replacing fire alarms in their homes.

Dunedin musicians were also stepping up to support the event, and the Dunedin Scottish Fiddle Orchestra and songwriter Keira Wallace were set to provide entertainment.

Ms Aitken said invitations to the event had been distributed through social agencies and other organisations.

However, the event was open to all who were doing it tough.

"People are pretty honest and we will welcome everyone who needs our help.

"We are looking forward to having a lovely afternoon, sharing services and food in a cheerful, supportive atmosphere."

People who are able to help with services, or can donated ingredients for pumpkin soup, supplies for hot drinks and biscuits in sealed packages, are invited to contact Ms Aitken via the Dunedin Free Haircuts & Services for Those in Need Facebook page or text or call 027533-3600.

