Reimagined ballet a visual Christmas feast

A night at the ballet is always a special treat — a fabulous showcase of colour, music and stunning dance.

And so it proved last Friday night, when the Regent Theatre audience was transported to the beach for a New Zealand Christmas, then swept away to magical worlds in a spectacular reimagining of classical ballet favourite The Nutcracker.

In creating the new ballet, choreographer Ty King-Wall retained much of the best of the original — dancing snowflakes, flowers, sweets and the iconic Sugar Plum Fairy — while bringing a joyous sense of a New Zealand summer to the mix.

The ballet opened at the beach, where dancer Jennifer Ulloa’s delightful young Clara was enjoying Christmas with her family and friends.

Beach games have never looked so elegant as they did in the hands of the RNZB company, set to the music of Tchaikovsky.

Receiving the gift of a nutcracker from her Aunt Drosselmeyer — a superb Ana Gallardo Lobaina — the stage was set for the main story.

It was a lovely touch that Clara’s Koro (grandfather), performed with wonderful heart by Taiaroa Royal, was on hand to give her gentle encouragement.

Following a battle between the Nutcracker Doll/Prince, danced with verve by Calum Gray, his soldiers and some nasty-looking mustelid creatures of the night, it was time to be swept to fantasy lands.

In the Land of the Snow, gorgeously costumed snowflakes danced, before the Storm Master — a powerful Kihiro Kusukami — danced up a storm.

In the Land of the Sweets, ruled by the Sugar Plum Fairy — a skilful Kate Kadow, we were treated to joyous showcases by chocolate fish, hokey pokey, lolly slice and pavlova, as well as pohutukawa, kōwhai and mānuka flowers.

The glorious costuming by Tracy Grant Lord made for a visual feast and we the audience experienced a night of true ballet magic.

All in all, a triumph. Bravo!

THE NUTCRACKER

ROYAL NEW ZEALAND BALLET

Regent Theatre

Friday, November 21