One missing from trawler south of Bluff

the Amaltal Mariner crew member was reportedly knocked overboard by a float. Photo: Supplied

A crew member is missing after falling overboard from a New Zealand-flagged fishing vessel in the ocean south of Bluff.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission says the Amaltal Mariner crew member was reportedly knocked overboard by a float while deploying fishing gear late on Sunday.

"Immediate efforts did not locate the missing crew member and at time of opening this inquiry they remained unaccounted for."

The vessel was in the South Pacific Ocean approximately 215 nautical miles east of the Auckland Islands.

The Commission’s Chief Investigator of Accidents, Louise Cook, said TAIC is sending a team of investigators to Bluff to gather evidence and interview the vessel’s crew and officials.

“Our initial focus is on evidence that could disappear or change – including recollections that are fresh in people’s minds.

“We’re also interested in the onboard fishing operation, individual design, history, performance, maintenance, and equipment of this vessel."

- Allied Media