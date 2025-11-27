Navy frigate visits

Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Kaha will be holding a public open day in Dunedin this Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One of the Royal New Zealand Navy’s Anzac-class frigates, HMNZS Te Kaha, sails into Dunedin today for the first time in 20 years.

The ship is on a four-day port visit and will be holding a public open day this Saturday.

It has been a busy year for HMNZS Te Kaha and the ship’s company which began with the monitoring of a Chinese Task Group in the Tasman Sea.

This was followed by a three-month anti-piracy deployment in the Arabian Sea, before the ship worked alongside a UK Carrier Task Group through the Indian Ocean.

Finally it participated in Exercise Talisman Sabre — one of the largest multi-national military exercises in the world, which was held off the coast of Australia.

HMNZS Te Kaha’s new commanding officer, Commander Andy Hunt, said in a statement people were welcome to come down to the T/U Wharf, Fryatt St, on Saturday to meet the sailors who crewed a warship.

There will be a guided tour of the ship to get up close to some of its new defensive and combat capabilities.

Queues for the open day are expected so people are advised to come early to avoid disappointment.

Closed-toe footwear is also required to board the ship and a good level of fitness is required to traverse a gangway with guardrails and negotiate a series of steep ladders and narrow corridors. — Allied Media

• The HMNZS Te Kaha open day will run 10am-2pm this Saturday, November 29, at T/U Wharf, Fryatt St.