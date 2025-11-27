Scottish day marked in Scottish way

The Dunedin Harmony Chorus sing to the crowd in the Octagon during Sunday’s St Andrew’s Day celebrations. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Sunny weather on Sunday and a great entertainment lineup encouraged a large crowd to turn out to enjoy St Andrew's Day celebrations in the Octagon.

The City of Dunedin Pipe Band begins St Andrew's Day celebrations in the Octagon on Sunday.

Organisers from the Dunedin-Edinburgh Sister City Society were delighted with the success of the celebration, which featured a broad range of Scottish-themed activities, including pipe bands, Highland dancing, strongman events, a junior Highland Games, food trucks and more.

Lone piper Qwenton McKenzie entertains the crowds during St Andrew's Day celebrations in the Octagon on Sunday.

Alongside the music and dancing, the St Andrew’s Day celebration featured traditional events, such as a haggis ceremony, led by Matt Ryan, and the "stones of manhood" strength event, led by Callum McConachy.

Ghillie Callum Highland dancers Florence Harris (left) and Lara Mills perform during St Andrew’s Day celebrations in the Octagon.

The Combined Clans & Societies of Otago group were also on hand and the Otago Scottish Heritage Council held displays celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.