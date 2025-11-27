Scottish day marked in Scottish way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Sunny weather and a feast of Scottish music, dance and food brought the crowds to the Octagon on Sunday for St Andrew’s Day celebrations.
Brenda Harwood reports.
Organisers from the Dunedin-Edinburgh Sister City Society were delighted with the success of the celebration, which featured a broad range of Scottish-themed activities, including pipe bands, Highland dancing, strongman events, a junior Highland Games, food trucks and more.
Alongside the music and dancing, the St Andrew’s Day celebration featured traditional events, such as a haggis ceremony, led by Matt Ryan, and the "stones of manhood" strength event, led by Callum McConachy.
The Combined Clans & Societies of Otago group were also on hand and the Otago Scottish Heritage Council held displays celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.