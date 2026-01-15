Bulletproof Convertible set to blast into 2026

Rock trio Bulletproof Convertible perform during a recent Dead Rockers Ball community fundraising event. Photo: supplied

New Zealand rock trio Bulletproof Convertible will begin 2026 with a high energy gig this Saturday night at Dunedin’s Crown Hotel, with support from Sol and The Fillets.

In a high-octane performance, fusing blues, country and punk attitude, Bulletproof Convertible will blow out the summer holiday cobwebs ahead of a big year, which will include the release of their debut album.

The following weekend, the band will make a return appearance at Canterbury’s popular Muscle Car Madness event, to be held at Rangiora Showgrounds on January 24 and 25.

The Bulletproof Convertible lineup comprises songwriter Silas Waring (guitar), Alex Ramsay (drums) and Paul Southworth (double bass), whose original songs feature relentless rhythms and irresistible hooks.

Through songs that bring life’s characters and vivid landscapes to life, Bulletproof Convertible are known for their high-energy, danceable shows and their popular Dead Rockers Ball community fundraisers.

Tickets are available online via www.bulletproof.nz or in person at Relics Music store’s new location, 165 George St.

Doors open at 7pm on Saturday and the show starts around 8pm.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz