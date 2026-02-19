Up-and-coming jazz artist set to serenade

Virtuoso guitarist Lockie Bennett performs at Dunedin jazz Club next weekend with his trio. Photo: supplied

Wellington-based guitar virtuoso Lockie Bennett starts the autumn 2026 season for the Dunedin Jazz Club later this month.

Bennett will be joined by Alex Trask (alto saxophone) and Elijah Mulheron (double bass), performing as the Lockie Bennett Trio on Saturday, February 28, at Hanover Hall.

The trio will perform two sets of authentic bebop, playing tunes by greats such as Charlie Parker, Bud Powell and Tadd Dameron.

A graduate from the New Zealand School of Music, Bennett is an in-demand jazz guitarist having played all across the country.

His trio has a weekly residency at The Undercurrent — a jazz locale in Wellington — and has been featured in jazz festivals in Tauranga, Waiheke Island and Martinborough.

The trio’s show at the Dunedin Jazz Club is part of a wider Australasian tour.

Bennett is now looking to make a permanent move to the United Kingdom.

This is an opportunity to see one of New Zealand’s bright up-and-coming musicians before they make the world their oyster.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets can be bought in advance from the Dunedin Jazz Club website. — Allied Media