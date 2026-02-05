Open rehearsal to attract new members

Dunedin choir Sunny Side Up and musical director Richard Holland, pictured after a recent performance at Otago Museum, are welcoming new members as they embark on another year of singing. Photo: supplied

Dunedin’s Sunny Side Up choir is keen to share the joy of singing as widely as possible, and is looking for new members to join up.

Formed almost 25 years ago, Sunny Side Up focuses on singing American gospel music and other traditions from around the world, including rock and soul music.

Musical director Richard Holland said choir members, who sang unaccompanied from memory, enjoyed the experience of making a good sound together.

Sunny Side Up will hold an open rehearsal next Wednesday, February 11, from 5.30pm at Dunedin South Presbyterian Church hall, 393 King Edward St, in the hopes of attracting some new members.

As with most of Dunedin’s choirs, men are particularly needed, although everyone is welcome. No experience is necessary.

"We are inviting interested people to come along, see what we do, join in and learn some songs — basically just come and have some fun," Holland said.

"So please, come and have a go, see how we learn, pick up a new tune and listen to how quickly it starts to sound amazing.

"Singing in a choir can be so much fun, even if you’ve never sung a note before in your life."

Singers in Sunny Side Up did not need to read music, just be willing to listen and have a go.

"Music is great for your mental health too, it lets you express things you’ve never thought possible, or find it difficult to process in other ways. It really is soul food," Holland said.

"We have fun. Making a great sound is important, but enjoying ourselves making music together is our main priority."

• Sunny Side Up choir rehearses every Wednesday, from 5.30pm at Dunedin South Presbyterian Church hall. All interested singers welcome. For more information, email sunnysideupdunedin@gmail.com

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz