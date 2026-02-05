Authentic Baroque experience

Czech soloist Julie Brana will perform with a top-notch ensemble in the Baroque Unbound concert at St Paul’s Cathedral on February 11. Photo: Michael Romanovsky

Lovers of early music can step into the vivid world of the Baroque in the Baroque Unbound concert tour , presented by the Baroque Music Community and Educational Trust of New Zealand.

Performed on authentic period instruments by leading Baroque musicians, the Baroque Unbound concert will be performed at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, February 11, at 7pm.

The performance ensemble will comprise Julie Brana (baroque flute), Szabolcs Illes (baroque violin), Bethany Angus (cello/keyboards), Tomas Hurnik (baroque cello), Rakuto Kurano (baroque violin), and Sara Kadas (baroque viola).

In a statement, concert tour organisers said the programme would open with Telemann’s Suite, followed by Vivaldi’s Sinfonia RV 719.

At the heart of the concert is Vivaldi’s La Notte, a dramatic and imaginative recorder concerto in which Czech soloist Julie Brana brings to life scenes of dreams, storms, and restless nights.

Albicastro’s Concerto in C major offers graceful dialogue between the strings before the concert culminates in Bach’s beloved Orchestral Suite No. 2.

Audiences will not only experience Baroque music as it was originally heard in 17th–18th century Europe, but also enjoy the rare chance to meet the musicians and explore the instruments after the performance.

Together, these works promise an immersive journey into the richness and emotional depth of Baroque music, performed in a historically informed style.

For more information and tickets, visit www.baroquemusic.co.nz/artists

Door sales available, cash only. — Allied Media