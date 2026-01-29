Hit show to turn up the heat at Regent Theatre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The international hit show Menopause The Musical is set to turn up the heat in New Zealand this March and April.
At the heart of the comedy is a cast drawn from the top tier of stage and screen, featuring Australian singer Akina Edmonds, with New Zealand’s Ali Harper, Petrina Chisholm and Sarah Kelly.
In a press release, the show’s producers say Menopause The Musical is an international phenomenon, set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra. Though they could not be more different, they quickly discover a shared bond over memory loss, hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings and much more.
What follows is a hilarious, heart-warming musical journey through "The Change" — told with love, laughter and the greatest hits of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
The show comes to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on April 1. — Allied Media