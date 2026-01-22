Outside art brought indoors

Otago Art Society Summer Exhibition convener Jenny Longstaff sets up the exhibition ahead of its opening this weekend. Photo: supplied

The Otago Art Society launches into its 150th anniversary celebrations in 2026 with a Summer Art Exhibition.

Featuring more than 100 artworks by society members, the exhibition will open this Saturday and run until February 21 in the society’s gallery, upstairs in the historic Dunedin Railway Station.

The summer exhibition includes works in two broad categories, including a new "plein air" category, which challenges artists to paint a work outside in the open air and capture the fleeting effects of light and nature around them.

There is also an open category, in which art works across a wide range of mediums appear, including painting, printmaking, digital, photography, sculpture, jewellery and textile arts.

The exhibition opening and awards night will be held this Friday, when the judge, artist Inge Doesburg, will announce the first, second and third place awards, along with a plein air prize pack. A people’s choice award will be presented at the conclusion of the exhibition.

The Summer Art Exhibition is sponsored by Creative NZ, with the Plein Air section is sponsored by Scott Drummond.

Otago Art Society president Rose Shepard said the exhibition was a great way to launch into the organisation’s 150th anniversary year, which would involve an ambitious programme of exhibitions and celebratory events.

"It is great to highlight the work of our artists, who are at the heart of everything we do as a society, as we embark on an exciting year," she said.

The Otago Art Society Summer Art Exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm daily, and all artworks are for sale. Entry is free.

