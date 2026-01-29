RSA Choir restarts for year, continuing its 100+ year history

The Dunedin RSA Choir has restarted practices for the year, continuing a long tradition of music-making dating back to World War 1.

The choir had its genesis in 1915, on the slopes of Gallipoli, when Private Jimmy McNish, of 4th Company, Otago Infantry Battalion heard the singing of Turkish soldiers in their trenches.

Although wounded at Gallipoli, McNish survived and returned home to form the Returned Soldiers’ Choir, which gave its first concert in Burns Hall on Anzac Day, 1920.

In its 106-year history the choir has given concerts in Dunedin every year, including singing with Dame Vera Lynn in 1972, and opera star Jonathan Lemalu.

The choir has sung at Anzac Day services in Australia and sang at the entombment of the Unknown Warrior in Wellington.

These days, the choir maintains a friendly association with the Dunedin Returned and Services Association, but there is no requirement that members have had any military service.

The choir, which rehearses on Mondays, 7pm-9pm, at the Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St, is welcoming new members.

You don’t have to be able to read music — all that is required is to be a male who can sing in tune and identify with the military traditions of the choir.

For more information, phone David More on 027 228 8186, or email david@more.net.nz — Allied Media